Bekah Martinez Had to Return 'Everything with Tags' After Going 'Broke' on Her Bachelor Wardrobe

Appearing as a contestant on The Bachelor comes with a hefty price tag.

According to Bekah Martinez, the outspoken 23-year-old nanny who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season earlier this year, the female contestants are required to “prepare for eight weeks and all kinds of weather” when packing their wardrobe for the show, which ultimately comes at a high cost.

“I was like, ‘This is going to cost me thousands of dollars if I buy all of these.’ Knowing that there’s a potential to go on the show for two months and not make any money during that time — I’m not working, but I still have to pay rent and all my living expenses — there was no way I could spend a few grand on clothes,” Martinez told Glamour when she opened up about how expensive starring on the hit ABC reality show really can be.

Luckily for Martinez, she was able to use her friends, family and other connections to borrow formal gowns, score some free swimsuits and borrow samples from brand showrooms so she wouldn’t need to drop thousands of dollars on clothing she thought she might need for the show.

“I just kind of started making a plan of who I could borrow dresses from — that was my main concern. I had a friend who was a pageant girl, so I texted her to ask if she had any in my size. I have a couple of friends with swimwear companies here in Los Angeles, so they gave me some free suits,” Martinez told Glamour. “I got really lucky because the mom of the family I was nannying for at the time is in the fashion industry, so she sent me to a couple showrooms where I was able to get samples of different dresses to borrow for the show.”

Paul Hebert/Getty; Craig Sjodin/ABC

But ultimately, there were still some pieces Martinez needed to spend a couple hundred dollars on before heading on The Bachelor. “Shoes were a thing: I needed a bunch of heels that I didn’t have. I probably spent about $700 or $800 on that stuff, but when I got back to Los Angeles, I was so broke I returned everything that still had tags on,” the reality star explained.

Paul Hebert/ABC/Getty

Compared to some of the other women Martinez starred on the show with, she thinks she actually spent the least amount of money on her wardrobe.

“I can image some of the girls who didn’t have the resources to borrow things from showrooms or friends probably spent a significant amount of money—at least a couple thousand, easily. Everything [Seinne Fleming] had was from, like, Free People and Anthropologie,” she said. “I imagine she spent the most out of everyone because she had so much cute, brand-new stuff.”

Paul Hebert/ABC

When it came to beauty products, Martinez said the show provides general toiletries like face wash, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and makeup wipes. But in her case, she didn’t need to worry about bringing a boatload of other products to style her short pixie cut during her time there.

“I actually don’t wash my hair, like, at all. I haven’t washed my hair for eight or nine months; I just rinse it. So I didn’t really need any hair products,” Martinez admitted.

Martinez became one of the most memorable contestants of last season of The Bachelor for her young age (she was 22 at the time of filming) in addition to making headlines after being removed from a missing persons list in California.

“I just decided to go to the mountains with my friends for a couple weeks and I was there for six or seven days without phone service which I thought I was going to have phone service and I told my mother that I would,” Martinez recalled when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I just had this weird feeling like on the sixth or seventh day, I need to go home now. So I got in my car, drove to where I had service, called my parents and then come to find out only 12 hours before my mother had called the Humboldt Sheriff’s Department saying that I was missing,” she added.

Post-Bachelor, Martinez also became popular for her honesty, especially when it came to her struggle with acne.

“I know people mean well, but it’s so difficult to constantly be receiving unsolicited skin advice as an acne sufferer, especially when the person has naturally clear skin,” she previously told PeopleStyle.

“Yes, I’ve tried … Proactiv/Rodan + Fields/using coconut oil/tea tree oil/getting facials/drinking more water/eliminating dairy/eating plant-based. I’ve tried it all. I’ve been on Accutane three times, and my acne always returns. I’ve been to four different dermatologists throughout my adult acne struggle and have never found a forever cure.”