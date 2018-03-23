Bekah Martinez and Ashley Iaconetti have been very open about their acne struggles since gaining fame as contestants on The Bachelor. Now the newfound friends are keeping things real and making a powerful message to the world about embracing your imperfections.

Martinez and Iaconetti took a moment to snap a makeup-free selfie together and also decided to refrain from using filters to alter the photo in any way.

“No makeup, no filter from two girls with acne issues. #realstagram,” Iaconetti captioned the photo.

Fans of the two reality stars immediately applauded them for sharing their true selves with the world. “Thank you for being real!!! ❤,” one Instagram commenter said. Another fan commented, “Ashley you and Bekah look beautiful here. When you’re young and gorgeous you don’t need make up! Please go natural more often. Plus it’s better for your skin.”

After appearing on the most recent season of The Bachelor, Martinez opened up about her longtime struggle with acne on her Instagram story, highlighting the treatments she’s tried and the emotional turmoil it’s taken.

“I know people mean well, but it’s so difficult to constantly be receiving unsolicited skin advice as an acne sufferer, especially when the person has naturally clear skin,” she told PeopleStyle.

“Yes, I’ve tried … Proactiv/Rodan + Fields/using coconut oil/tea tree oil/getting facials/drinking more water/eliminating dairy/eating plant-based. I’ve tried it all. I’ve been on Accutane three times, and my acne always returns. I’ve been to four different dermatologists throughout my adult acne struggle and have never found a forever cure.”

Iaconetti, who’s appeared on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, has also gotten candid about suffering from cystic acne her whole life. “There was a point where I’d get emotional just leaving the house because my skin was so broken out and now I’m proud to flaunt my clear skin on TV,” she wrote on a YouTube video where she shared her skin advice.

Now she keeps her breakouts under control with a selection of products, including the Rodan + Fields Soothe Regimen, Caudalie’s Instant Foaming Cleanser, PanOxyl’s Acne Foaming Wash and the Derma E Microdermabrasion Scrub.