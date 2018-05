Makeup artist Allan Avendaño had a clear vision for the model’s makeup: “We kept saying, ‘She’s like a star that dropped from the sky and became a bronze statue!’” Avendaño warmed up the Revlon brand ambassador’s skin with the brand’s peachy Powder Blush in Melon Drama. Next he created a sun-kissed effect by swirling the colors in Revlon’s Sunlight Dream palette together, then sweeping the blended shades on the high points of her face. On her lids, he laid down a cream base using Revlon’s ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow in Honey, and gave her a golden gaze using the PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle palette in Rustic. “We just kept adding more and more shine. Like, shining for the Gods!”

Get the Look: Revlon PhotoReady Highlighting Palette in Sunlight Dream, $14.99, ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow in Honey, $8.49, and PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Rustic, $10.99; ulta.com