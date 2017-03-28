What Will Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Wear on Her Wedding Day? We Have Some Dress Predictions!

Fashion industry news broke last week that was even more shocking than finding out who landed the cover of Vogue‘s September issue. It was confirmed that Bee Shaffer, the daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani, resulting in a Vogue power couple of epic proportions.

While we know Shaffer will, of course, be decked out in a custom-made wedding gown (just one of the perks of having a mom who has every single designer on speed dial) we’re just so excited for the fashion event of the century, that we couldn’t help but comb through couture and bridal collections to find a few choices that could be perfect for the bride-to-be.

One design house that’s sure to be considered is Oscar de la Renta. The late designer was a close friend of the family and dressed Wintour’s daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Cordry, for her marriage to Charlie Shaffer in 2014. And these two designs fit perfectly with family tradition and Shaffer’s classic aesthetic. The strapless column gown with embroidered detailing is strikingly similar to Shaffer’s 2013 Met Gala gown.

While this second Oscar de la Renta column gown with its elaborate, dramatic cape (also from the fall 2017 collection) mimics Shaffer’s look at the Gala in 2011.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Bride Wore What? Unconventional Celeb Wedding Dresses

One look through Shaffer’s best red carpet moments and one theme keeps reappearing: her love of floral prints (like mother, like daughter!). And this Temperley London deep V-neck gown with pretty pink floral pattern is perfect for a Vogue princess.

Though, if she opts for a different pattern, she can’t go wrong with something opulent and romantic, like this Elie Saab body-hugging gown from the 2017 bridal collection, that resembles Shaffer’s gown at the 2016 Met Gala.

But of course, since this is the most fashionable event on the style social calendar, it might be the perfect time to bring out the big guns: the most over-the-top couture wedding gowns on the runways. Ralph & Russo, Giambattista Valli and Reem Acra (bridal 2017 collection) gowns are so opulent and dramatic, they definitely embody the fashion fairytale of the entire wedding.

Which gown is your favorite?