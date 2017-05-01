Bee Shaffer, the 29-year-old daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is always one to watch on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala red carpet. It certainly doesn’t hurt that her mother has co-chaired the gala for decades, thus ensuring Shaffer gets her pick of beautiful dresses for the night. (She’s made our best-dressed list on more than one occasion for just that reason!)

But this year, the spotlight was especially bright on the producer for Late With Seth Meyers, for good reason: She recently announced her engagement to fellow fashion royalty Francesco Carrozzini, the son of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, and this marks their red carpet debut as a couple – as well as the first outing of her brand-new sparkler.

Shaffer’s new hardware appeared to have a vintage feel, consisting of one center stone encircled by many smaller stones and set on a yellow-gold band. To walk the carpet, she wore wore an ivory Alexander McQueen gown consisting of a scooped neckline and long train, and featuring a patchwork of different watercolor prints. She added a wreath necklace and drop earrings, and plaited her hair in a loose, low braid. Her fiancé wore a sharp, double-breasted blue tuxedo.

Shaffer and Carrozzini’s mothers were close, longtime friends, but the couple didn’t start dating until 2016. Rumors of their relationship circulated in the fall, when Shaffer attended a screening of Carrozzini’s documentary about his mother, “Franca: Chaos & Creation” (he’s a filmmaker and producer). Their engagement was revealed to the public in March, when Shaffer appeared on friend Selby Drummond’s Instagram story sporting a large diamond on her ring finger.

Though details about their relationship remain scarce, one thing is sure: Shaffer’s wedding dress is going to be stunning (we have our predictions!) and that’s going to be one well-dressed guest list.