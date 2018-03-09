Bachelor Nation has been buzzing over some bling.

After speculation arose that Bachelor Winter Games star Benoit Beauséjour-Savard proposed to Clare Crawley with the same ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave Becca Kufrin before breaking up with her, we went straight to the source to get the real scoop behind the diamond drama: The Bachelor franchise’s resident jeweler, Neil Lane.

Lane confirmed to PEOPLE that while Crawley and Kufrin’s ring designs are very similar in cut, they in fact are not the same ring. He also provided the photo proof.

“Both are handmade, and although similar in design, they are not the same ring,” Lane tells PEOPLE. “On first glance they do look similar.”

Courtesy Neil Lane

On the shocking season 22 finale, Luyendyk Jr. got down on one knee promising forever to Becca with a gorgeous 3-carat engagement ring, before breaking off their union to get back together with his runner-up-turned-fiancée Lauren Burnham.

Becca’s ring features a center diamond weighing in at over 2 carats, surrounded by 84 on the halo and around the band for a total weight of over 3 carats.

Crawley, who found love with Beauséjour-Savard on The Bachelor Winter Games, said yes to her man’s proposal after the couple found love (despite their rocky relationship) on the spinoff show. The French-Canadian bachelor got down on one knee during the World Tells All special in February.

Crawley’s ring is also set with a central oval cut diamond, which is over 1 carat, plus 84 smaller round diamonds around the stone and band for a total weight of over 2 carats.

“This is the first time I’ve ever designed a ring for a couple I haven’t met in person,” Lane told PEOPLE at the time working with Beauséjour-Savard on the special ring for Crawley. “I remember Clare from a few years back and knew a little about her but knew nothing about the couple. The groom and I usually get to spend a lot of time together. This time, we essentially had to design the ring via telepathy! We traded calls and text messages to create the perfect ring, a true expression of his love for her.”