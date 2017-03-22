So far, 2017 has been a particularly bleak year for retail chains. Tuesday, American Apparel featured its final 50 percent off sale before it shuts its doors for good, and we’ve seen one beloved mall chain after another close up shop. The Limited, Wet Seal, BCBG Max Azria and now, news broke that Bebe is going to shut down its brick-and-mortar locations to focus on becoming an online-only brand, according to Bloomberg.

Even though its bedazzled logo T-shirts will still be available online, we can’t imagine a trip to the mall without seeing the Bebe story window packed with bodycon dress selections. The company is trying to close its stores without filing for bankruptcy (something many other brands could not avoid) but Bloomberg reports they’ve still seen a loss of $200 million over the past four years.

Forbes reported that in 2017, 21 brands are expected to close 3,591 stores and it’s estimated that 50,000 people will lose their jobs. To mourn (and celebrate!) our favorite mall haunts, we rounded up an item you should buy from every retailer that’s closing all (or a good portion) of their stores this year. Shop the best from Chico’s, American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch and more!

Bebe

You can always count on Bebe for something sexy, trendy and flirty, so we’re scooping up this maxi dress which encapsulates all of the above.

Buy It! “Mandy” lace maxi dress, $179; bebe.com

Chico’s

Chico’s is reportedly closing 120 stores this year, which hopefully won’t come until after Mother’s Day (where else would we get our moms the trendy separates she loves?). One look at its new spring arrivals and you’ll want to put everything in your shopping cart. We’re adding these patchwork jeans and throwing in a lace duster and bell-sleeve blouse too.

Buy It! Indigo Patchwork girlfriend ankle jeans, $109; chicos.com

RELATED PHOTOS: Sweat It Like the Stars! Shop the Hot Athleisure Brands Celebs Are Loving Right Now

American Eagle

American Eagle will close 150 outposts over three years, with 50 store closings projected for this year alone. So we’re getting our fix on summery boho blouses and snatching up this cutout floral-print top just in time for festival season.

Buy It! AEO cutout convertible cami, $29.95; ae.com

Sears

If you haven’t wandered past the apparel section at Sears, you’re missing its great selection of athleisure brands, which includes a ton of Nike apparel. Stop in before they start closing 42 stores this spring.

Buy It! Nike Relay Dri-FIT capri leggings, $49; sears.com

Payless

The classic back-to-school shoe store is expected to file for bankruptcy next week and close over 500 locations. We’re stocking our closets with never-goes-out-of-style basics like these block sandals to get the most bang for our buck, a motto Payless’s BOGO sales taught us well.

Buy It! Brash faux suede “Houston” sandal, $29.99; payless.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch will 60 stores as leases expire in 2017, which is unfortunate for two reasons. First, its new merchandise re-design is better than ever and second, why even take a trip to the mall if you can’t smell the store’s overwhelmingly strong scent down every hallway? While we encourage you to shop everything (seriously, this stuff is stylish, cute and affordable), we have to add a signature logo sweatpants to our cart in honor of all the time spent wearing said sweatpants in the early 2000s.

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch logo joggers $23.20; abercrombie.com

Macy’s

63 stores will start closing in early spring 2017 which means you can find a great springtime dress on sale right now.

Buy It! Ronni Nicole perforated cold-shoulder sheath dress, $58.99; macys.com

Which store will you miss the most?