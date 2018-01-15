There’s nothing more satisfying than scoring amazing deal on pricey beauty products or a fabulous free gift with purchase when stocking up on your favorite essentials from a brand. So to make your life a little bit easier, we scoured the Internet for the best deals happening right now and put them all together in one place.

Whether you’re a luxe skincare lover or a makeup maven, there are tons of amazing sales going on that will fulfill all your beauty needs. Check out all the fabulous finds below along with our top picks from each brand. Happy shopping!

Jurlique

If your signature scent always contains a hint of rose, get your credit cards ready, because this sale is for you.

From now until the end of the month, you can shop everything in Jurlique’s rose collection for 25 percent off (use the code ROSE2018), including the brand’s iconic rosewater mist, which will refresh your skin with every spritz throughout the day.

Buy It! Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, $18 (originally $24); jurlique.com

BH Cosmetics

BH Cosmetics has been regarded as one of the best affordable makeup brands on the Internet, but what you may not realize is that the brand also offers incredible promotions too.

Looking to save a couple bucks? Just plug in the promo code RMN5OFF for five percent off your entire order at checkout. Plus, right now you can score a free full-size black liquid liner with any purchase of $20 or more with the code ANGELWING. We suggest this pretty neutral eye shadow palette filled with 42 pigmented colors that make creating any look a breeze.

Buy It! BH Cosmetics Studio Pro Ultimate Neutrals 42 Color Shadow Palette, $22.99; bhcosmetics.com

Ole Henriksen

If you’ve never tried Ole Henriksen’s hydrating face mist packed with a blend of sweet orange and mandarin oils, now’s your perfect time to add it into your regimen. The best part? Using the code SPLASH, you can snag two for a little more than the price of one (they’re normally $22 a piece) today and tomorrow.

Buy It! Ole Henriksen Foundation of Truth Facial Water, $25 for two (originally $22 each); olehenriksen.com

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Love luxurious makeup, but hate the expensive price tag that comes along with it? Luckily, right now you can score some awesome travel-size freebies from Marc Jacobs Beauty with any purchase of $50 or more. Order this set with the brand’s coconut-scented perfecting primer, full coverage foundation and buffing brush and use the code MJB50 to get a pint-sized sample of a gel eyeliner, mascara and makeup pouch!

Buy It! Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Complexion Collection, $125 (a $147 value); marcjacobsbeauty.com