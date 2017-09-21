Beauty lovers know the struggle that is wanting all the luxury beauty products … but never being able to find them on sale. While you can almost always find a pair of designer jeans, sneakers, handbags and more heavily discounted at every retailer, the same can’t be said for high-end makeup, skincare and hair products.

But thankfully, Macy’s was feeling particularly generous this week and has tons of high-end, normally-excluded beauty brands in its 15% off VIP sale happening right now through September 25.

On top of giving shoppers up to an extra 30% off designer pieces that rarely go on sale, Macy’s is also discounting almost all of its beauty offerings from brands that you never find in the clearance aisle, including M.A.C, Urban Decay, Laura Mercier and more for 15% off when you use the code “VIP” at checkout. We won’t make you wait another second to check out the products that we’re shocked to see on sale and will definitely be adding to our shopping carts.

Buy It! Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, $45.90 (originally $54); macys.com

Buy It! Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex, $80.75 (originally $95); macys.com

Buy It! Clinique Liquid Facial Soap Mild, $14.88 (originally $17.50); macys.com

Buy It! Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette Spray, $85 for 3.4 oz. (originally $100); macys.com

Buy It! Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, $21.25 (originally $25); macys.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color, $24.65 (originally $29); macys.com

Buy It! Conair Infiniti Pro Lightweight AC Motor Dryer, $35.99 (originally $50); macys.com

Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $63.75 (originally $75); macys.com

Buy It! NARS Blush in Orgasm, $25.50 (originally $30); macys.com

Buy It! Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Spray, $79.90 for 1.6 oz. (originally $94); macys.com

What are you shopping at Macy’s VIP sale? Sound off in the comments below!

