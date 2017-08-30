Tarte Will Give You Free Makeup If You Post This Photo for Charity - And Two More Beautiful Ways to Give Back

Beauty brands might be focused on making you look your best, but they’re also all about making the world a more beautiful place. This week, many fashion and beauty brands are donating money to Texas hurricane relief charities (find them here), and Tarte, Dior and Kiehl’s are all offering ways to give back in other ways — all you have to do is post a photo or purchase a product. The even better news: you might even win a lifetime supply of makeup for doing so.

Here’s what you need to do. For Tarte’s #KissandMakeUp campaign, which strives to bring awareness to the growing issue of online bullying, the brand asks that you create a lip print on your hand, hold it over your face, snap a selfie, post it with the hashtag #kissandmakeup and tag @tartecosmetics and @tyler_clementini_foundation (like hairstylist Sarah Potempa did, above).

Not only will Tarte donate money to the Tyler Clementi foundation (an organization that aims to bring an end to online harassment), but you’ll be entered to win free Tarte makeup for life. No brainer, right? Just post your shot by September 1st in order to enter.

Dior is giving you an option to give back through a social media post as well. For its new #DiorLoveChain campaign, the brand is asking stars including Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Bella Hadid, Johnny Depp and more, as well as consumers to answer the question, “What would you do for love?” And by posting a response on Instagram, $1 will be donated to WeCharity, which supports projects for impactful social change around the world.

And last but certainly not least, Kiehl’s is making it beyond easy to give back. The brand is selling a limited-edition, LifeRide version of their cult-favorite Ultimate Strength Hand Salve — and 100% (yes, you read that right!) of the proceeds will go towards the $100,000 that the brand donates to the annual Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR, an 8-day, 1,100-mile charity motorcycle ride amfAR to help fight HIV/AIDS. All you have to do is buy the product (which, if you’re a fan of the brand, you’re probably due for a re-stock anyway) in order to donate to this amazing cause.

