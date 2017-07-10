8 Beauty Brands That Give Back

TATCHA

Tatcha's founder Victoria Tsai believes beauty begins in the heart and mind. So with each full-size skincare purchase from the luxury Japanese beauty brand, Tatcha funds a day of school in partnership with Room to Read’s Girls’ Education program for girls in Asia and Africa.

