Style
8 Beauty Brands That Give Back
With inspiring philanthropic initiatives tied to every purchase, these products that do more than just make you look good
Posted on
More
1 of 9
BEAUTY DOING GOOD
Beauty brands are going beyond just making you look good — now some are using their platforms to support charitable causes, from helping girls' education to saving bees and beyond. Even one purchase can make the biggest difference, so check out the products you can buy now that help support philanthropic initiatives.
2 of 9
NEAL'S YARD
As a part of the brand's Bee Lovely campaign, Neal's Yard donates over $11,000 each year through products bought in its Bee Lovely collection to Save The Bees, which works to offset the honeybee dissapation in Britain.
Buy It! Neal's Yard Bee Lovely Collection, $32.51; nealsyardremedies.com
3 of 9
MAYFAIR SOAP FOUNDRY
Every time you buy one of Mayfair's luxurious body products (like scrubs and bubble bath), a portion of the purchase price gets donated with the Starlight Children's Foundation, which provides programs to hospitalized children and their families.
Buy It! Mayfair Soap Foundry Sea Lily Jasmine Sugar Scrub, $8.99; target.com
4 of 9
KARITE
Karité's natural, antioxidant-rich hand cream is sourced from ingredients directly from Ghana and supports the livelihood of rural African women and their communities. Plus, it's made with three made ingredients -- shea butter, coconut oil and palm oil -- making it perfect for every skin type.
Buy It! Karité Hand Cream, $36; mykarite.com
5 of 9
RAHUA
Not only will this pretty pink mist give you sexy, tousled beach hair, but your purchase of this product helps support The Pink Flamingos Project, which protects the endangered species in the Galapagos Islands.
Buy It! Rahua Enchanted Island Salt Spray, $32; net-a-porter.com
6 of 9
TATCHA
Tatcha's founder Victoria Tsai believes beauty begins in the heart and mind. So with each full-size skincare purchase from the luxury Japanese beauty brand, Tatcha funds a day of school in partnership with Room to Read’s Girls’ Education program for girls in Asia and Africa.
Buy It! Tatcha Gold Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm, $36; barneys.com, Tatcha The Silk Cream, $120; sephora.com and Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48; sephora.com
7 of 9
M.A.C
M.A.C's Viva Glam tradition started in 1994, when the brand created a deep red shade and put every cent of the price towards the M.A.C AIDS Fund. Now, 23 years later, the brand sells five beautiful Viva Glam colors, with the proceeds of each going toward this cause.
Buy It! M.A.C Viva Glam Lipstick, $17; nordstrom.com
8 of 9
LUSH
With every purchase of Charity Pot -- Lush's soft floral scented cream -- the brand donates 100% of the purchase price to small grassroots organizations working in the areas of environmental conservation, animal welfare and human rights.
Buy It! Lush Charity Pot Body Lotion, $27.95; lushusa.com
9 of 9
THISTLE FARMS
Not only does the Nashville brand provide safe and supportive housing for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction, it also employs them to create the line of candles (like this one!), hand soaps, lotions, body balms and more.
Buy It! Thistle Farms Candle, $23; thistlefarms.org