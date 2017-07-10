Proof That Stars Love Carrying Beach Bags Everywhere But the Beach

This season, stars are making traditionally beach-friendly straw bags work for just about every occasion. Nicole Richie took hers on a night out, Kate Bosworth wore hers to an event and Reese Witherspoon used hers en route to a Sunday party. And that's not all! Scroll through to see more celebs show off this tote's versatility — then shop similar styles to get the look yourself.
FOR THE OFFICE
When you're rushing to get to work on Monday morning after a weekend away, save yourself time and don't switch the contents of your beach bag to your purse -- just carry your tote to your desk. Follow Heidi Klum's lead by pairing a simple straw bag with a blouse, pencil skirt and heels — just make sure to button up your blouse all the way.
A straw basket is as essential for a picnic as it is when wearing feminine, floral day dress like Kate Bosworth, who paired her cap-sleeve dress with an Edie Parker basket to the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films.