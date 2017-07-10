Proof That Stars Love Carrying Beach Bags Everywhere But the Beach

Sure, beach bags are handy for weekend trips to the shore, but according to these celebs, they’re also acceptable for brunch, the office and even evenings out

By @ckcolleen

Posted on

NOT YOUR REGULAR BEACH BAG

This season, stars are making traditionally beach-friendly straw bags work for just about every occasion. Nicole Richie took hers on a night out, Kate Bosworth wore hers to an event and Reese Witherspoon used hers en route to a Sunday party. And that's not all! Scroll through to see more celebs show off this tote's versatility — then shop similar styles to get the look yourself.

FOR THE OFFICE

When you're rushing to get to work on Monday morning after a weekend away, save yourself time and don't switch the contents of your beach bag to your purse -- just carry your tote to your desk. Follow Heidi Klum's lead by pairing a simple straw bag with a blouse, pencil skirt and heels — just make sure to button up your blouse all the way.

LOOK FOR LESS 

J.Crew straw market tote, $54.50; jcrew.com

FOR A NIGHT OUT

Nicole Richie carried a Hat Attack tote to a cocktail party in N.Y.C. but made the beach accessory work by pairing it with a flowy, floral-print halter maxi dress and drop earrings. 

LOOK FOR LESS

Sam Edelman "Sierra" woven straw tote, $99.99; saksoff5th.com

FOR BRUNCH

Reese Witherspoon shared her #SundayFunday essentials on Instagram, which included a bottle of bubbly and her Draper James striped tote

LOOK FOR LESS 

Handpainted straw beach bag, $159; markandgraham.com

FOR FANCY GATHERINGS

A straw basket is as essential for a picnic as it is when wearing feminine, floral day dress like Kate Bosworth, who paired her cap-sleeve dress with an Edie Parker basket to the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films. 

LOOK FOR LESS 

Free People straw basket, $68; freepeople.com

FOR TRAVELING

Oversize beach bags take up a lot of space in a suitcase, so take a cue from Pippa Middleton and get a bag that will hold your carryon necessities and beach day essentials. 

LOOK FOR LESS 

Kayu piñata fringe tote, $82.80; bloomingdales.com

FOR WALKING YOUR DOG

If your dog walking uniform consists of gym clothes and tennis shoes, give your look a glamorous beachy touch like Pamela Anderson did in her off-the-shoulder dress accessorized with a woven tote. 

LOOK FOR LESS 

Sensi Studio frayed two-tone woven toquilla straw tote, $132; theoutnet.com

