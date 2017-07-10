Proof That Stars Love Carrying Beach Bags Everywhere But the Beach

NOT YOUR REGULAR BEACH BAG

This season, stars are making traditionally beach-friendly straw bags work for just about every occasion. Nicole Richie took hers on a night out, Kate Bosworth wore hers to an event and Reese Witherspoon used hers en route to a Sunday party. And that's not all! Scroll through to see more celebs show off this tote's versatility — then shop similar styles to get the look yourself.