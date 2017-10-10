BaubleBar's Under-$100 Fine Jewelry Collection Is the Stuff Your Holiday Wish List Was Waiting For

Love high-end jewelry but hate the budget-busting price tags? Thanks to BaubleBar’s new Everyday Fine Collection, shopping for delicate jewelry that’s timeless, classic and affordable is now possible! The collection, comprised of 18k gold-plated silver styles, offers an assortment of dainty, elegant pieces all for under $100. The designs are chic and easy to wear by themselves or layered – and make for the prettiest gifts! You can find trendy modern hoop earrings, crystal stacking rings, pendant necklaces, lariats and more. No matter what you choose, both you and your wallet are sure to be extremely happy!

Scroll down to shop five of our favorite fine styles.

Buy It! Amor Everyday Fine Pendant Necklace, $58

Buy It! Tempest Everyday Fine Hoop Earrings, $68

Buy It! Asta Everyday Fine Bracelet, $62

Buy It! Opalescent Everyday Fine Stacking Ring, $58

Buy It! Pepita Everyday Fine Drop Earrings, $68

Which styles are you shopping from BaubleBar’s new Everyday Fine Collection? Comment below and let us know!