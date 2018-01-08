Kathy Hilton Is Excited for Son Barron's Wedding, Too: 'It's Going to Be Such a Great Year'

Barron Hilton/Instagram

The Hiltons are having a hectic (and happy!) start to 2018.

The matriarch of the socialite family, Kathy Hilton, couldn’t contain her excitement about the family’s upcoming busy year at Amazon’s Golden Globes afterparty. “It’s going to be such a great year,” Kathy told PEOPLE. “I have a new grandbaby, my son is engaged and now Paris!”

In addition to the news that Nicky Hilton Rothschild welcomed her second child with husband James Rothschild in December and the excitement over Paris Hilton’s new 20-carat, $2 million engagement ring from fiancé Chris Zylka, the family is also celebrating 28-year-old Barron Hilton’s proposal to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff.

The actor/model popped the question last September with what looks like a pear-shaped diamond on a thin band and recently shared on Instagram how excited he is to officially tie the knot. “This year I get to marry the girl of my dreams ✨ I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my love,” he wrote in a New Year’s Instagram post.

RELATED: 10 Enormous Celebrity Engagement Rings

When they made their engagement Instagram-official, Gräfin von Walderdorff wrote: “Better than a fairytale💫… engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always.”

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Are Engaged: ‘I Have Never Felt So Happy’

His upcoming wedding will no doubt be a family affair. To celebrate his parents’ anniversary he shared a sweet message on Instagram about their lesson on love. “Your love and dedication for each other is something I have always admired…. 38 years and still going strong,” he wrote.

And if you’re wondering if there will be any family drama at the two upcoming weddings, Kathy insists Paris will not be a bridezilla. “She’s easy,” Kathy, 58, said. “At Nicky’s wedding, Nicky and Paris were the easiest ones there.”