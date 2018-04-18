Did You Know Barbie Has a Last Name - and It's Not Doll?

There’s a selection of famous ladies in the world so iconic, they’re simply known by only their first name: Oprah. Madonna. Cher. And yes, even America’s favorite doll, Barbie.

Barbie has been a staple toy in every child’s life growing up since she was debuted by creator Ruth Handler at the American International Toy Fair in New York in 1959. Since the iconic doll’s inception, she’s welcomed a range of celebrity-inspired dolls, diverse Ken dolls featuring different skin tones, body types and hairstyles and even the first hijab-wearing Barbie inspired by Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad last year.

Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But despite all of this and remaining America’s most famous doll for over 50 years, there’s one thing many diehard Barbie lovers never knew: her last name.

Barbie’s been known simply as Barbie to the public for all of her existence, so when the famous doll posted a photo of herself and her siblings in honor of National Siblings Day and referred to themselves as the “Roberts sisters,” Twitter went crazy.

“I’m uncomfortable with this information,” one Twitter user said.

“Wait… Barbie has a last name??” another Barbie fan tweeted. “Wait I thought your surname was Doll. Barbie Doll,” another person joked.

I'm uncomfortable with this information pic.twitter.com/5gECuZq6in — love, kaitlin 🌼 (@ayyy_bibii) April 14, 2018

Barbie has a last name??? — 🥀 I N A I 🥀 (@HEAVENNHIDING) April 15, 2018

Didn’t realize Barbie had a surname. — Erykah Badont (@fatbellysu) April 14, 2018

Wait i thought your surname was Doll. Barbie Doll. — pooh (@ArifahSekare) April 14, 2018

So her full name is Barbie Roberts. A decades-long mystery is now solved. Now it's time to find out what Madonna's last name is! pic.twitter.com/noCXHZNHVI — Carlos 📰 Bolaños 🇬🇹 (@CarlosVinLeaded) April 18, 2018

I demand to see a birth certificate — Kirbie D (@kirbiev) April 13, 2018

IT’S SO WEIRD KNOWING BARBIE HAS A LAST NAME NOW. WHERE DID IT COME FROM? — DDL. (@MsFaIse) April 15, 2018

But that’s not all: according to Mattel, Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Barbie collectors were also quite stunned to see the doll had so many sisters they weren’t aware of.

“Right we missed that memo and I thought she only had 1 sista (skipper),” one person tweeted.

When they get a brunette sis??? — Brownnipplesuperiority (@chikfilatio) April 14, 2018

Right we missed that memo and I thought she only had 1 sista (skipper) lol — The Breed (@Shopthebreed) April 14, 2018

But actually, the Roberts clan not only includes Barbie, but also younger sister Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea.

Yvonne Hemsey/Getty

Barbie’s experienced her fair share of accomplishments over the years, from traveling into space in 1965 (four years before man walked on the moon) to boasting over 180 inspirational careers to representing more than 40 different nationalities.