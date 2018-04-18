Did You Know Barbie Has a Last Name - and It's Not Doll?

There’s a selection of famous ladies in the world so iconic, they’re simply known by only their first name: Oprah. Madonna. Cher. And yes, even America’s favorite doll, Barbie.
Barbie has been a staple toy in every child’s life growing up since she was debuted by creator Ruth Handler at the American International Toy Fair in New York in 1959. Since the iconic doll’s inception, she’s welcomed a range of celebrity-inspired dolls, diverse Ken dolls featuring different skin tones, body types and hairstyles and even the first hijab-wearing Barbie inspired by Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad last year.
But despite all of this and remaining America’s most famous doll for over 50 years, there’s one thing many diehard Barbie lovers never knew: her last name.
Barbie’s been known simply as Barbie to the public for all of her existence, so when the famous doll posted a photo of herself and her siblings in honor of National Siblings Day and referred to themselves as the “Roberts sisters,” Twitter went crazy.
“I’m uncomfortable with this information,” one Twitter user said.
“Wait… Barbie has a last name??” another Barbie fan tweeted. “Wait I thought your surname was Doll. Barbie Doll,” another person joked.
But that’s not all: according to Mattel, Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.
Barbie collectors were also quite stunned to see the doll had so many sisters they weren’t aware of.
“Right we missed that memo and I thought she only had 1 sista (skipper),” one person tweeted.
But actually, the Roberts clan not only includes Barbie, but also younger sister Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea.
Barbie’s experienced her fair share of accomplishments over the years, from traveling into space in 1965 (four years before man walked on the moon) to boasting over 180 inspirational careers to representing more than 40 different nationalities.