Barack Obama’s Post-Presidency Dad Style Is Everything We’ve Been Hoping For

Barack Obama took a very long, much deserved break at the beginning of the year doing what any president of the United States needs to do after eight years in office: chill out on a private island. He hung out with Virgin founder Richard Branson at his Necker Island residence in the British Virgin Islands (and if you somehow haven’t seen these pictures of them kitesurfing, click this now). And we should have known from his backwards baseball hat-wearing vibe during his getaway that his cool dad style would not only be back, it’d be better than ever.

Obama spent some time after his vacation visiting N.Y.C. with daughter Malia, but now that’s he’s settling into his new 8,200-square-foot home in Washington D.C., he’s exploring the city like he hasn’t been able to in years. He and Michelle Obama were spotted leaving the National Gallery of Art on Sunday in two off-duty outfits that are the perfect doses of chic and comfy.

Barack wore a pair of dark-was jeans (still dad jeans, but a major improvement on the past) with a white T-shirt, under a green button-down, under a perfect-fitting no-fuss brown leather jacket, signifying he’s both an expert at layering and the reigning king of optimum “dad style.” And that leather jacket is currently tops in his rotation – just check out the video above for proof – which means that it’s official: He’s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad.

As for Michelle, we love that her all-black outfit was simple and streamlined and that she paired her pared-down look with something totally eye-catching: a leather top-handle Alexander Wang satchel (which you can snag for a mere $950).

Their stylish outing was actually the first time they’ve stepped out following President Donald Trump‘s unsubstantiated wiretapping claims. Trump claimed (in a series of tweets that didn’t cite any evidence) that the former president ordered wiretapping in Trump Tower during the election. A spokesman for the former president denied the allegations.

