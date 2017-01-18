Balenciaga's New Collection Is Feeling the Bern(ie Sanders Merch)

The endless slog of this political season has taken its toll on us all no matter which side of the party line you’re on. The current climate has made navigating every type of social situation in your life a veritable minefield, from Thanksgiving dinner with your extended family to updating your Facebook status. And if you thought that fashion was the one area off-limits from any partisan politics, we have some bad news: to kick off Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, Balenciaga celebrated the candidacy of Bernie Sanders with some playful iconography that drew from the presidential candidate’s campaign iconography.

On Wednesday, the brand, helmed by the young streetwear designer behind Vetements Demna Gvasalia, presented their Fall 2017 menswear collection which features a very patriotic bent. The fall offerings included a number of flourishes that have become a part of Gvasalia’s instantly recognizably design lexicon, like extra long sleeves, architectural puffers, ’80s-inspired suiting, track pants, and plenty of tongue-in-cheek moments.

#BALENCIAGA 2017. @balenciaga 💯💯💯 A video posted by Joerg Koch/ 032c (@032c) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:51am PST

RELATED PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders Supports Hillary Clinton in DNC Speech Amid Controversy: ‘I Am Proud to Stand with Her’

And as always there were a handful of standout pieces we’re sure to see draped across the back of every hype beast in T-5 seconds. But this time around, instead of borrowing from the iconography of DHL, Champion, and Thrasher, Gvasalia took a cue from Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. Balenciaga debuted a t-shirt, windbreaker, and comforter worn as a shawl all emblazoned with the politician’s instantly recognizable red and white stripes on a blue background with the word “Balenciaga” written out in the same font where his name would typically go.

While we’re not sure how the Vermont state Senator famous for his socialist, egalitarian beliefs would feel about his signature color scheme and logo being used on t-shirts and bomber jackets that cost more than most people’s rent, there is one thing that both Bernie and the reinvigorated French couture house should be able to indubitably come to an agreement on: Balenciaga 2020.

What do you think of Balenciaga’s political statement? Would you wear one of these shirts? Sound off below!