Style

Balenciaga Just Came Out With Another Expensive Shopping Bag

Balenciaga is not done giving shopping bags luxurious upgrades.

First, the French fashion house came out with a bag eerily similar to Ikea’s Frakta tote. Now, its latest design looks like an upscale version of the free one customers get after making a purchase at one of their own stores.

Of course, this bag is made of calf skin leather rather than paper. It also comes with a double zipper fastening and pockets inside, plus Nappa leather handles and silver hardware.

And also unlike the bag customers receive in store, the bag Balenciaga comes at a price: The fashion house is selling the bag through retailer Colette for €1,595. That comes out to about $1,832.

According to Colette’s website, the bag is a limited edition item connected to the French retailer dedicating the entire second floor of its Paris location to Balenciaga’s Men Fall/Winter 2017 collection from June 19 through August 5.

What do you think about Balenciaga’s new bag? Sound off in the comments below. 

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com