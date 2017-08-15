Rachel Lindsay Is Selling Clothes She Wore on Nick Viall's Season of The Bachelor for Charity

New man, new wardrobe! The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is moving into the next chapter of her life with fiancé Bryan Abosolo — and who doesn’t need to get rid of some relics from their past in order to move on? As of today, Rachel is ridding herself — and her closet — of her #BachelorNation ex, Nick Viall, once and for all by selling many of the clothes and accessories she wore on The Bachelor via online thrift and consignment store ThredUp, as part of their “Shop Her Closet” series. The best part? 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the ACLU, an organization that’s close to the attorney-slash-TV-star’s heart. (ThredUp has also committed to matching the amount raised from the sale, doubling the total donation.)

The sale, which starts today, features many of Rachel’s looks from the show, including the crop-top-and-maxiskirt outfit she wore on her hometown date in Dallas, the earrings she wore on night one (when Nick gave her the first impression rose) and perhaps her single most memorable piece, the penguin-printed onesie she rocked after her fantasy suite date (“I just wanted to be comfortable and not wear anything too sexy that played into the idea of the fantasy suite,” she explains).

But the most sentimental piece up for grabs is a long white vest, which she wore for her most significant date on the show. “This white duster will always hold a special place in my heart,” Rachel tells PeopleStyle. “It meant a lot to show Nick and the world my hometown of Dallas, spend time at my church and introduce my family. I remember wearing this and feeling like I was really falling for him after getting my family’s approval.”

In addition to pieces you’ve seen on the show, you’ll also see some you’ll recognize from her social media accounts, including the green minidress she wears in her Instagram profile photo, and a fun “Wine, Bachelor & Yoga Pants” tank she wore in a snap posted the day Nick’s season of The Bachelor first premiered.

Want to shop Rachel’s closet? Head to thredup.com/bachelorette now!