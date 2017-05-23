All About Rachel Lindsay's 25-Pound Dress from The Bachelorette Premiere

There are some things we’d all like to forget from Monday’s The Bachelorette premiere (looking at you, Whaboom and Alex Jr.), but one thing that’s worth remembering? Rachel Lindsay’s stunning Randi Rahm couture gown. The 32-year-old Dallas-based lawyer made a striking style statement on night one with the dress, which was covered in white beads and Swarovski crystals. The dress’ delicate nature didn’t stop the suitors from picking her up in an effort to literally “sweep her off her feet.” And their show of strength didn’t go unnoticed by Lindsay, who tells PEOPLE that it “was impressive” when firefighter Bryce “was able to do it in my dress which weighed about 25 lbs.” (The show’s stylist, Cary Fetman, confirmed on his Instagram that it weighed about 20 — that’s still a lot of beads!)

RELATED PHOTOS: The Biggest Style Secrets in Bachelor History

So what went into choosing the look? “Rachel picked this look from hundred of dresses,” the designer tells InStyle, who spent over 150 hours creating the gown with her team, including hand-sewing the beads and crystals onto the nude net fabric.

RELATED VIDEO: Luann D’Agostino Had 3 Beautiful Dresses Made for Her Wedding

And if you’re in love with the dress, we have good news: Rahm will be offering a more affordable version of the style next season. But if you need it now, you can order a custom version from her N.Y.C. atelier, or you can shop this similar style available at Saks.

Did you love Rachel’s premiere dress? Share below!



–reporting by Christina Dugan