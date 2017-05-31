New man, new hair?

We’re all following Rachel Lindsay’s “journey” (cue Chris Harrison) to find love on The Bachelorette this season, but off-screen the 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas isn’t worried about boys — she’s more focused on her braids. Lindsay is having some fun experimenting with her hair, debuting a new look on Instagram.

Lindsay showed off a full head of long braids on her Instagram story Wednesday. She captioned the photo, in which she’s sporting her hair pulled into a half-up bun on the top of her head, “New summer do!!”

And while her makeup and hair moments are always on point, the star tells PeopleStyle she’s also really into fashion.

Lindsay considers herself a “tomboy,” but embraces all the latest trends including crop tops.

As for her go-to look, the star shared, “My favorite is to wear [a crop top] with a baggy boyfriend jean, and maybe a cute heel. I also like a crop top with a pair of overalls, and I like a crop top with a high-waisted pant.”

What do you think of Lindsay’s new look? Sound off in the comments section below!