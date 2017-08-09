Neil Lane has been creating women’s dream engagement rings for years. And for this season of The Bachelorette, he not only created a piece that was bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s dream ring, he created one that was also inspired by Beyoncé.

“This is a 3-carat Neil Lane ring,” Lindsay tells PEOPLE in the exclusive video interview above. “I dropped pretty big hints as to what I wanted. He asked, so I did. I wanted a pear-shaped diamond, and then it has a halo around it, which that’s all him.”

But the halo doesn’t simply add a little extra sparkle to Lindsay’s finger. Instead, she says it represents details of her relationship with her new fianceé Bryan Abasolo.

“He told me on our second time together that he felt like I had a halo around my head, and he explained it, and the Beyonce halo song has kind of been our thing,” she shares. “So for him to incorporate that into the ring, it’s beautiful.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Guess the Bachelorette Couple Linked to These Engagement Rings!

FROM PEN: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Open Up About Wedding Plans & How Many Kids They Want!

The ring, which features a 3-carat pear-shaped diamond, is accented with a halo of small diamonds, along with an additional 80 diamonds on the band and throughout the structure.

“Apparently Rachel had talked about a pear-shaped diamond and this was her fantasy ring,” Lane told PeopleStyle of his latest creation, which he finished working on just hours before boarding the plane for the proposal. “Bryan lit up when he saw it.”

The Bachelorette EXCLUSIVE! Rachel Lindsay opens up about how she knew Bryan Abasolo was “the one” despite her love for Peter Kraus. Subscribe now for an inside look at their plans to wed — and have many kids — only in PEOPLE!