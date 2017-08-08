See the 3-Carat 'Fantasy' Engagement Ring Bryan Abasolo Gave Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

With only hours to spare, jewelry designer Neil Lane put finishing touches on the last of six diamond rings he’d take to Spain for Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s suitors to peruse before the final rose ceremony.

“The evening before I got on the plane, I finished up the very last ring — one with a pear-shaped diamond,” says Lane, the Bachelor franchise’s long-time, go-to jeweler. “I wanted to make sure to bring a variety and offer enough different choices.”

Turns out Lane’s 11th hour efforts were well worth it as Bryan Abasolo, 37, opted for that romantic pear-shaped handmade design right before he got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay, 32, during the romantic season 13 finale. “Delicate and elegant” and featuring a large central stone, the 3-carat platinum ring is set within a halo of smaller diamonds and further accented with 80 round diamonds.

“Apparently Rachel had talked about a pear-shaped diamond and this was her fantasy ring,” says Lane. “Bryan lit up when he saw it.”

While Abasolo was also drawn to a more elaborate and bold princess-cut ring with a larger band, he ultimately went with the more feminine pear-shaped design, in part because “it looked like Rachel’s beautiful almond-shaped eyes,” says Lane, who calls Abasolo “the sweetest and warmest guy.”

“It was clear Bryan adored her and he talked about how he could see starting a family in the future. He’d never met anyone like Rachel and there was a glint in his eye.”

Unlike some guys on the brink of proposing, Abasolo “didn’t seem jittery at all,” Lane says. “This was clearly a big moment for him, but he was calm — and very happy.”

