Now that The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo are finally public with their romance, the couple has been out and about — and on the cover of PEOPLE! — to talk their relationship. But aside from that stunning three-carat Neil Lane engagement ring (“I dropped pretty big hints as to what I wanted,” Rachel admitted), we haven’t heard much from them about their style. So when Rachel and Bryan made a store appearance at Lord & Taylor in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to hand out — what else? — roses to fans in honor of the department store’s newly enhanced price-matching program, it was the perfect time to open up about their respective styles. Read on to find out what they had to say about their shopping habits, their onscreen wardrobes and, yes, Rachel’s go-to false lashes.

“I don’t shop a whole lot. But when I shop, I shop!” Rachel, wearing a lace Bardot dress, reveals, adding that she’s a sucker for a sale. “I do definitely appreciate [something like Lord & Taylor’s] price-matching program because when I go in, I go all the way in. I make up for all that lost time.”

Although they haven’t exactly gotten the chance to shop together yet (“We got matching watches!” Bryan reminds us, of their date in Switzerland), Rachel says that may be for the best. “We’d like to stay together! So we’ll put that off,” Rachel says with a laugh. “He doesn’t need to know how in I can go.”

💋💋from #TheBachelorette's @therachlindsay and @thebryanabasolo! Stay tuned for more from the happy couple on peoplestyle.com! Cc @lordandtaylor 📷: @lindysegal A post shared by PeopleStyle (@people_style) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

And even though they may not be shopping together just yet, they still share outfit advice — or at least, Rachel does with Bryan. “Honestly, I like her to dress me,” he says. And when it comes to the henley-style shirts he wore so much on the show, his fiancée mostly approves. “She told me to slow down on the v-necks,” Bryan admits. But Rachel concedes “He wears them well … that’s his thing.”

As far as Rachel’s onscreen style goes, her premiere and finale gowns are both standouts, but she says they were almost reversed. “The finale dress was supposed to be the first dress. They’re both Randi [Rahm], but we switched them.” She also name-checks the “flirty” Ramy Brook minidresses she wore on dates, but says “I really loved my gowns. And it’s really funny because I’m not a gown girl.”

One dress that almost didn’t make it on the show? The edgy orange-and-blue long-sleeve gown Rachel wore for the last rose ceremony. “That almost did not make it. They thought it was too fashion-forward and too edgy, and [stylist Cary Fetman and I] fought for that.” The look paid off — it happens to be one of Bryan’s favorites. “Did you see all of our faces in the lineup? We all had smiles on our faces,” he says, adding that he also loved the black-and-gold “Cleopatra” dress by Mac Duggal she wore in week two.

When it comes to her offscreen makeup routine, Rachel says it’s pretty basic. “I just wear like a powder, like a Bare Minerals, maybe some Nars, like a bronzer or blush, light gloss for my lips. That’s pretty much it. Mascara.”

Of course, this is the woman who famously cried her eyelashes off while breaking up with runner-up Peter Kraus. So what is she wearing now? “On the show, those were individuals. But usually I wear a strip, Sephora.” There you have it!

—additional reporting by Brittany Talarico