When Arie Luyendyk Jr. sat down to pick out an engagement ring for the woman who’d won his heart this season on The Bachelor, he was drawn to…two.

“He really liked this one ring he felt would be perfect for Becca [Kufrin], but he kept coming back to this other ring, which was completely different, and saying how it would be perfect for this other girl,” says Neil Lane, the ABC franchise’s go-to jeweler, referring to Lauren Burnham, who Luyendyk Jr. breaks up with Becca for in the dramatic Season 22 finale. “He was very indecisive and there was a hesitation — and he took the process very, very seriously.”

Of course, his engagement to Kufrin would be short-lived, but Lane insists Luyendyk Jr.’s affection for her seemed genuine.

“He spoke beautifully about Becca and had strong feelings for her and said she was very sweet,” Lane says. “He really took great care picking out her ring.”

Luyendyk Jr. finally selected a 3-carat oval diamond sparkler for Kufrin.

“It’s very feminine with a gentle look and soft edges,” Lane says. “It has my signature detail under the gallery and lots of little diamonds that make it sparkle. It has a vintage look but with soft and feminine touches.”

Reflecting on his time discussing rings and relationships with Luyendyk Jr. in Peru, Lane sees there was some emotional turmoil brewing even then.

“Of all the guys I’ve worked with over all these many seasons, Arie was the most intense about the rings, about choosing the right one, and about the whole process,” he tells PEOPLE. “I obviously didn’t put it together at the time or know the extent of what he was thinking, and just how torn he was, but what I could tell for sure? He was totally committed to the process of finding love, of settling down and starting a life with someone. I truly hope that comes true for him.”