Once again, Bachelor fans are in for the most dramatic finale ever — and while we wait to see if Nick Viall finds his happily ever after on Monday night, the show’s stylist, Cary Fetman, is giving a sneak peek at the final two women’s “proposal gowns.” And they’re sexy, shoulder-baring and covered in sparkles.

Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates were both provided with several dress options by Fetman, but it’s up to each finalist to choose the gown she’ll be wearing for the final rose with Nick.

“It could be the day you get engaged or it could be the worst day of your life,” Fetman told PeopleStyle last year. “I never want her to think, ‘He didn’t pick me because he didn’t like the way I looked.'”

And no matter who Nick chooses, both women will make jaws drop with their looks.

Vanessa’s options include an ivory, strapless sequin gown with floral embellishments, a sexy black second-skin design, a red halter with a dramatic thigh-high slit and a glittering midnight blue dress.

While Vanessa played with different necklines, Raven stuck to the same high-neck silhouette with her four options, including a very bridal-looking white gown covered in pearls, a sparkly green design, an icy blue halter with sequin embroidery and a black gown with a high slit and sheer panels.

While the women have to choose a dress, Nick, 36, has a much bigger decision to make. He told PEOPLE at the Women Tell All taping in February that he’s eager for his time as the Bachelor to end.

“Though I’m thankful for it, I’m excited to not be the Bachelor,” he shared. “I think there were a lot of reminders with how difficult this environment can be. It’s always important not to sweat the small stuff, but in this world, a lot of things can seem like a big deal. Obviously when you remove yourself, they’re not.”

He is, however, content with how his reality TV love story ended.

“I’m always happy no matter what,” he said. “I was happy with the decision I made.”

