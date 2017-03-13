The Final Two Women Get to Pick Their Finale Gowns

While the contestants on The Bachelor have to pack and style all their own looks, the final two have some help with their proposal contender gowns. In season 21, Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates were both provided with several dress options by the show's stylist, Cary Fetman. The finalists are allowed to choose their gown from four options. "It could be the day you get engaged or it could be the worst day of your life,” Fetman told PeopleStyle last year. "I never want her to think, ‘He didn’t pick me because he didn’t like the way I looked.'"