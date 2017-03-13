28 Impossibly Cute Photos of Dream Kardashian
The Final Two Women Get to Pick Their Finale Gowns
While the contestants on The Bachelor have to pack and style all their own looks, the final two have some help with their proposal contender gowns. In season 21, Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates were both provided with several dress options by the show's stylist, Cary Fetman. The finalists are allowed to choose their gown from four options. "It could be the day you get engaged or it could be the worst day of your life,” Fetman told PeopleStyle last year. "I never want her to think, ‘He didn’t pick me because he didn’t like the way I looked.'"
Nick Was the Most Impressed by Corinne's Style
She didn't make it past hometown dates, but Corinne's fashion sense definitely left a lasting impression on Nick. “She’s fashion forward, certainly she shops at high-end places,” Nick told PEOPLE of Olympios. “Some of it was interesting for various reasons, it caught my eye. Some caught me off guard. But certainly her fashion is to be noticed.”
JoJo's "Meet the Men" Dress Was Worn Before
The plunging, glittering Randi Rahm gown JoJo wore on her first night as the Bachelorette also made for a big red carpet moment for Miranda Lambert at the 2014 ACM Awards.
Lauren and JoJo's Dresses Almost Weren't Ready
The night before the season 20 finale, both contestants’ dresses had to be completely altered. Fetman brought the tailor to his hotel room to re-cut both gowns. “We didn’t see the dresses until 7:00 the next morning when we had to get ready to go,” he told PeopleStyle.
The Most Expensive Ring in Bachelor History Is ...
...this 4-carat Neil Lane design that Chris Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff with on the season 19 finale. It's been reported to have the biggest price tag in the history of the reality show with an estimated value of $92,000.
Most Expensive Ring (Cont.)
Even Whitney couldn't stop staring at it.
Courtney Robertson Wore Boots Under Her Gown
The season 16 winner/villain's black leather gloves weren't the most interesting part of her look. She actually wore boots under her finale dress! "I put on a pair of size 10 heels to test out the path they were supposed to take,” Fetman told PeopleStyle of Robertson's mountainous trek in Switzerland to meet Bachelor Ben Flajnik. “There was no way I was letting them do that in heels.”
Fetman Still Isn't Over Vienna Girardi's Dress
"Blues were really in that season," the stylist said of one-shoulder, Grecian-style gown Girardi wore on Jake Pavelka's season. "He loved blue. She chose blue. It was set against the water. It all worked.” (Sadly, the same cannot be said for Pavelka and Girardi's relationship.)
Some Finale Dresses Are Hot Off the (Discount) Racks
Estella Gardinier wore a black Dolce & Gabbana dress for her proposal to Bob Guiney -- and Fetman found it on sale. "I’m not above going to Loehmann’s," he said "I have zero pride when it comes to a pretty dress."
