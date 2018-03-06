Warning: This post contains Bachelor spoilers.

At the end of Monday night’s dramatic three hour Bachelor finale — which included a breakup, proposal and another breakup — Becca Kufrin made her return to television since filming the series to open up to host Chris Harrison about everything that went down.

Kufrin showed strength and courage as she sat in the hot seat and re-watched her emotional breakup. (Read PEOPLE’s exclusive interview with her here.)

And if you noticed something different about her, you’re not alone. Kufrin appeared to have debuted a “breakover” hair transformation. The 27-year-old Minneapolis-based publicist dyed her chestnut hair a deeper, chocolate brown hue after she finished filming one of the most dramatic season’s of the Bachelor ever. (Just ask Chris Harrison.)

To recap: Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped Kufrin on live television after getting down on one knee and giving her the final rose just a few weeks prior.

Before breaking her heart, Luyendyk Jr. selected a “feminine” 3-carat oval diamond Neil Lane engagement ring, which the jeweler said he selected very seriously.

“Of all the guys I’ve worked with over all these many seasons, Arie was the most intense about the rings, about choosing the right one, and about the whole process,” Lane told PEOPLE. “I obviously didn’t put it together at the time or know the extent of what he was thinking, and just how torn he was, but what I could tell for sure? He was totally committed to the process of finding love, of settling down and starting a life with someone. I truly hope that comes true for him.”

But despite Luyendyk Jr.’s hesitation when settling down on the perfect sparkler, Lane said the Bachelor only had wonderful things to say about his future fiancée at the time.

“He spoke beautifully about Becca and had strong feelings for her and said she was very sweet,” Lane said. “He really took great care picking out her ring.”

A few weeks after the final rose ceremony in Peru Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement with Kufrin during a filmed, unedited, sit-down discussion and admitted that he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26.

“I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, ‘Oh sorry, I changed my mind.’ I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever,” Kufrin told PEOPLE.

“I thought we were just going to have a nice romantic weekend. The night before he had turned off his phone, which I thought was strange, and it wasn’t until the moment when he walked into the house when he didn’t have his suitcases with him, I was like What’s going on?” she added.

“There was a better and more tactful way to do it,” she said of getting dumped on national television. “A breakup is hard enough, and to have it all filmed and have to re-watch it and know that people all across the country are watching you get your heart broken, it is embarrassing. It’s not fun. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It was like a slap in the face.”