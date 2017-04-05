If you haven’t already heard, last season’s biggest Bachelor breakout star Corinne Olympios has moved on from her breakup with Nick Viall and started focusing on more important things: her career in fashion.

The infamous on-screen villain took her fame and handful of her most talked about one-liners from the season to create a collection of apparel – including t-shirts, muscle tanks and long sleeved tops – with her most famous controversial phrases (like “Platinum Vagine” and “Dude I Need Sushi”) sprawled across them.

Genius, right? Well, Corinne isn’t the first Bachelor alum to use her time in the spotlight to transition into fashion and beauty. When he’s not competing on Dancing with the Stars, her ex Nick Viall recently announced he plans on launching a grooming line for men! Check out all the other former Bachelor contestants’ collabs you probably never even knew came to fruition – but may kick yourself that you missed.

Months after Andi Dorfman found love with Josh Murray (that only lasted less than a year), the star announced a collaboration with the Southward Apparel, which combined “Southern influence and L.A. trends.”

Sadly the collection is no longer available, but who knows? Maybe the former lawyer will go for a round two.

Ashley Iaconetti, who gained fame from her ugly crying face on Chris Soules’ Bachelor season and eerily similar appearance to Kim Kardashian West, took advantage of one of her most sought-after assets (her luscious lashes) and turned it into a business venture last year.

“My lash strips from my new lash line ‘Lashed by Lashley’ are on sale now!! You can buy them at the link in my bio. There are two different styles. The ‘Badlands’ style is dramatic (like a two-on-one date) and sexy. The ‘Paradise’ style is light, fluffy, and flirty,” she announced on Instagram about her limited collaboration. And most importantly: “Both sets will stay on through tears.”

|| Check out diffeyewear.com to get notifications on when they will go live || #TheBachelorette #JojoFletcher #JordanRodgers #JojoAndJordan #Snapchat A post shared by 🌹JoJo and Jordan🌹 (@jojoandjordansnaps) on Aug 24, 2016 at 9:49pm PDT

The most recent Bachelorette to find love, JoJo Fletcher, teamed up with Diff Eyewear to create a limited edition pair of cool colored-lens frames that caused Internet mayhem, selling out almost instantly each time they got restocked!

We are so excited to share @joelle_fletcher 's limited edition Live Loud collection that drops this Tuesday!! Click the link in our bio to sign up for the exclusive email notification. ✌🏻️❤️ #giveback #diffeyewear #LIVELOUD A post shared by D I F F Charitable Eyewear (@diffeyewear) on Aug 28, 2016 at 6:17pm PDT

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who originally appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and was the Bachelorette herself in 2015, created a lifestyle collection with Chelcey Tate of Chelcey Tate Designs including wall prints, water bottles and more, emblazoned with cutesy phrases including “The Struggle Is Real” and “Drink More Wine.”

And how can we forget when our favorite host with the most, Chris Harrison, designed his own clothing line for stylish men too! The self-proclaimed “clothing hound” launched a chic collection in 2013 to add a little Bachelor touch to every guy’s wardrobe.

“I think there’s a huge market there for guys like me, who aren’t going to be wearing the ridiculous Ed Hardy stuff — we’re too old for that garbage — but at the same time, we don’t want to look like a slouch,” he told PeopleStyle before its launch. “I like dressing up, but at the same time, I want to go pick up my kids from school and not look like a goofball.”

Which one of these Bachelor and Bachelorette alums’ products is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!