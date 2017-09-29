See the Photos from Bachelor Alum Sharleen Joynt's New York City Wedding

Three years after withdrawing from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of the Bachelor, Sharleen Joynt has tied the knot!

In proving that love post-Bachelor definitely does exist, the opera singer and season 18 star married her fiancé of a year and a half, Andy Levine, during a small ceremony in Manhattan’s Battery Gardens on September 8th.

The bride, with simple makeup, a chic netted veil and her hair pulled into an intricate updo, wore a classic, crisp white strappy dress with an open back by Martina Liana from Vow To Be Chic, while her groom wore a black tuxedo and a black bow tie to match.

Joynt’s bridesmaids dressed in matching gold sequin gowns by Theia from Vow To Be Chic. They each sported different styles, including strapless, cap-sleeve, thin-strap and long-sleeve versions, all which grazed the ground.

Congratulations to these two beautiful people. I've never met such a perfect couple, both equally lucky to have one another. I'm lucky to be able to call you both friends. Love you both #wedding #nyc A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

And yes, her Bachelor BFFs Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall were also in attendance, Dorfman wearing a simple black dress and Viall in a black tuxedo, black shirt and bow tie.

What do you think of Joynt’s wedding look? Sound off in the comments section, below.