Ayesha Curry is a CoverGirl!

The Food Network star of Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, bestselling author and wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry joins an A-list crew of celebrities including Zendaya, Katy Perry, Sofia Vergara and the just-announced Issa Rae as the newest face of the makeup brand.

“My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life. I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now – through my partnership with CoverGirl,” Curry said in a release. “I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.” She also posted to Instagram, writing in the caption that she couldn’t wait for her daughters to see her face in the makeup aisle at the drugstore.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

In tandem with CoverGirl’s announcement about Curry’s new role, the makeup company unveiled the latest launch that will feature the star in its campaign: the Peacock Flare Mascara (out this November), which delivers fanned-out dramatic lashes and comes in cool packaging featuring some sleek new branding.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! They Woke Up Like This: Celebs’ Best Makeup-Free Selfies

It’s been quite the busy week for CoverGirl. Just last Tuesday, the brand announced Insecure actress Issa Rae as another new spokesperson too.

“Becoming a CoverGirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways,” Rae has said. “This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

Are you excited to try CoverGirl’s new Peacock Flare Mascara? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!