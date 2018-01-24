Ayesha Curry Reveals the One Beauty Product Husband Steph Curry Has Stolen From Her

Ayesha and Stephen Curry met as teenagers in their church youth group and are coming up on seven years of marriage, so it isn’t much of a surprise to hear the couple has grown so close that Steph sometimes steals his wife’s beauty products — germs be damned.

“Full disclosure: he has stolen my toothbrush a couple of times which is hilarious,” Ayesha, who was named one of CoverGirl’s newest spokesmodels at the end of last year, laughed. “But we’ve been married for so long, it’s like, who cares?”

When Ayesha’s not sitting on the sidelines cheering for her NBA star husband Steph at his Golden State Warriors games, the 28-year-old juggles every job imaginable: star of the Food Network series Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, cookbook author, mom of two and now, face of CoverGirl’s new Peacock Flare Mascara. “I just truly feel honored and excited that, especially in my own home, I get to set this example for my little girls [Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2] and let them see that they can be a mom and a businesswoman and still be a CoverGirl,” Ayesha told PeopleStyle.

“It feels so crazy ’cause as a little girl you scroll through the magazines,” she says. “You’d have to be lying to say you never dreamt of that being you, so now for that to actually be happening, it’s so crazy.”

As Ayesha raises two daughters in today’s world, she admits she doesn’t hold them back from experimenting with makeup (at home!) because she believes it’s “a beautiful tool that can be used as a form of self-expression.”

“Oh, they’ve already started digging through!” she said. “They play around with it so much. [Riley] loves watching YouTube videos of makeup gurus so she knows exactly where to put everything. She’s kind of a pro already. She told me she’s a professional, so!”

In terms of doing her own makeup, since becoming a mom, the star has mastered the art of a quick beauty routine when she’s on-the-go. “Being a mom taught me how to be efficient, that’s for sure. Most mornings I only have five to 10 minutes to get ready, so I’ve perfected (well, what I think is perfected), the five minute face,” Ayesha told us. Her steps: two swipes of CoverGirl’s Peacock Flare Mascara (“It makes your lashes fluffy, long and voluminous!”), eyebrows and a bold lip.

“If I am in a certain mood and I want to feel a certain way, I will pop on a certain color of lipstick and it makes me feel entirely different,” Ayesha said.

Usually when the celebrity chef wants to exude her confidence, she reaches for “a bold red in any shade,” but lately, she’s been loving a unique orchid hue that was introduced to her during her CoverGirl shoot.

“In the CoverGirl Melting Pout Matte Lipstick ads I am wearing this gorgeous purple color called Seismic,” she said. “It’s such a different shade, but it works well with my face. I’ve got hazel eyes and so purple kind of compliments it. It’s a nice shade to put on when I’m feeling a little sassy.”

We spoke to Curry in advance of an event celebrating the new #IAmWhatIMakeUp campaign, where she would meet fellow CoverGirl Maye Musk, 69, and revealed she would be pretty starstruck when she met her. “I am actually a little nervous to meet her because she just seems so polished and put together and just perfect,” Ayesha told us, adding she was dying to ask “how has she been able to keep her skin so flawless? I would love to know her secret of how she’s kept it together all these years.”