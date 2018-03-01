Ava Phillippe Leaves Mom Reese Witherspoon at Home and Steps Out Solo at Chanel's Beauty House

Just days after Ava Phillippe let her mom Reese Witherspoon take center stage at the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time — the actress stood out in a ruby asymmetrical gown while her 18-year-old daughter opted for a simple LBD — the teen is reminding everyone why she’s poised to be the next big face in fashion.

Phillippe stepped out solo on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of Chanel’s Beauty House in Hollywood. The aspiring model, who recently landed her first big fashion campaign with Rodarte, wore a head-to-toe look from the Parisian brand, including a strapless tweed fringe top that showed a glimpse of her midriff paired with matching wide leg pants. She accessorized with a bold yellow Chanel bag and teal heels.

Ava Phillippe Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Phillippe put her modeling skills to work, giving a smile as she took part in some of the photo activations at the event, which featured a pink Chanel swing with gold chains. She also showed off some new pink highlights mixed into her blonde hue.

Ava Phillippe Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In November, Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s mini-me was one of six Americans introduced to society at the 25th annual Bal des Debutantes in Paris, and the teen clearly feels comfortable in high-fashion labels. Back in Sept. 2016, she attended a Chanel-hosted dinner sans her famous parents to celebrate the brand’s launch of their °5 L’EAU fragrance.

Ava Phillippe Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Ava Phillippe Stefanie Keenan/Getty

But the blonde beauty also loves sharing the spotlight with her mom.

“I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur,” Phillippe said about modeling with Witherspoon for the actress’ Draper James Spring 2018 collection, according to the Love, Reese blog.

“She also brings a lot of comfort and positive energy with her to work, and I think it’s inspiring to see her personal relationships with everybody on set,” she continued. “I had a great time being a part of the shoot with the bonus of having even more mother/daughter pictures!”

In L.A.? You can sign up to visit the Chanel Beauty House from Mar. 1-4 here.