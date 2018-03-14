Ava Phillippe Debuts a Chic Bob at London's A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Ava Phillippe just debuted a chic new ‘do!

Reese Witherspoon‘s 18-year-old lookalike daughter joined the famous actress at the London premiere of her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time, and caught everyone’s attention with her new shoulder-grazing bob haircut.

Phillippe complemented her new hairstyle with a girly REDValentino mini dress featuring sequin hearts, Stella McCartney peep-toe pumps and bold Barbie pink lipstick, plus a delicate nose ring. Meanwhile, her mom opted for a river blue Elie Saab dress with gathered shoulders and stud detailing along the skirt, Christian Louboutin heels and $57,375 worth of jewelry (including stunning tanzanite earrings!) by Tiffany & Co.

Witherspoon often brings Phillippe along as her date to red carpet events and the duo opened up about their tight knit relationship recently when they joined forces to model Witherspoon’s Draper James Spring 2018 collection.

“We can talk for hours,” the actress, 41, said of her daughter on the Love, Reese blog. “There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

And the two have way more in common than just their looks.

“I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy,” Witherspoon explained. “From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself.”

Phillippe echoed her mother’s sentiments about their close bond. “I love being around my mom. The best thing about how my mom has influenced my style is that, while I do take her advice, it’s still my own. She and I agree on a lot of what’s ‘fashionable,’ but we have different taste, and she’s really respectful of my personality as I express it through clothes.”