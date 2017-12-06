Craig Barritt/Getty

If you can barely tell Reese Witherspoon and her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe apart when they pose together on the red carpet, they’re going to be pretty much indistinguishable this holiday season.

PeopleStyle caught up with Witherspoon at the opening of her new Draper James store in Atlanta, where she revealed that she and Ava, will both be sporting the same holiday party outfit this year.

Witherspoon explained that the brand’s black lace jumpsuit was inspired by her daughter, and the final design even got the teenager’s stamp of approval. “She wants it for Christmas,” Witherspoon said. So will she get it? “Probably.”

As for Witherspoon’s holiday party outfits, she says she’s going to wear dresses from the holiday collection and the black lace one-piece. “I guess we will be twinning this year,” she said. (Twinning with her kids is just Witherspoon’s thing!)

Unsurprisingly, since they both have such stellar style, fashion is a big topic of discussion between the mother-daughter duo. “Well she is a teenager so obviously our styles are different,” Witherspoon said when asked if Phillippe is involved in designing pieces. “But she does love fashion and we talk about it a lot.”

If you’re looking for some shoppable gifts for your girlfriends this holiday, Witherspoon says all of her besties want the red lace dress. “All my friends want that one. And the handbags as well.”

Shop these styles for the gals in your life, or add them to your own holiday wish list!

What pieces are on your holiday wish list?