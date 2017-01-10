Taylor Swift's Brother, Austin Swift, Looks Dashing at the Premiere of His New Film Live By Night

Austin Swift turned heads as he walked the red carpet of the Ben Affleck film Live By Night at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Hollywood, California.

Taylor Swift‘s younger brother, who made his acting debut with Pierce Brosnan‘s I.T. last year, plays a character named Mayweather, opposite such stars as Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson and Sienna Miller.

Swift, 24, attended the premiere wearing a Gucci navy suit, his hair closely cropped and sported a neatly trimmed beard.

Live By Night is set in the Prohibition Era and centers on Joe Coughlin (Affleck), the son of a Boston policeman, who joins the criminal world.

The photographer and actor took to Instagram on Monday to talk about his new film. “It was so inspiring getting to work with this awesome team,” he writes. “[It was] just surreal to be at this premiere.”

This is not Swift’s first time at film premiere. He made his solo red carpet debut at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in 2015.

The University of Notre Dame graduate also wrapped his third film, Cover Versions, about four band members telling different accounts of a night of sex, drugs and murder before a big show at a music festival.

Swift told PEOPLE exclusively in September that he got the acting bug while still in college.

“I was studying mainly film theory in college, but during one of my classes, a teaching assistant said they were having trouble casting this one role in the play they were putting up. I went and read for it and ended up getting the part, but I had no idea at the time that it was the lead,” Swift said.

“That was a crash course but a good one,” he added. “I fell in love with the people and the process, and I’ve been hooked since then.”