What We're Buying: Audrey Moore's Favorite Sweater

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring actress Audrey Moore, who you know from Better Call Saul, Feud, and now Netflix’s Godless.

Audrey Moore, star of Godless: “I’m currently buying bright graphic sweaters perfect for stylish traveling. When I travel I want to be comfy just like anyone but I like a sweater that gives me life on the plane. The one I’m wearing is made by Andreeva and I just love the quirky sleeves and the vintage vibe. I can wear it with a skirt, jeans, or even some cute shorts in the spring! I feel playful, elegant, and cozy. Sweaters are happy.”

Check out Audrey Moore on Netflix’s Godless, available to stream now, and follow her on Instagram for more stylish content!



What do you think of Audrey Moore’s favorite sweater? Sound off in the comments below!