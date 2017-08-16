The Truth About Audrey Hepburn's Slim Figure — and How She Nearly Starved to Death During WWII
A STAR LIKE NO OTHER
Audrey Hepburn was one of the most stylish women of all time — and in this week's PEOPLE cover story, her family, friends and loved ones share intimate details of the icon's private world.
Her family is also sharing some of Hepburn's most treasured possessions. On September 27, items from Hepburn's own collection will go up for sale for the first time at Christie's auction house in London (alongside an online sale that begins on September 19).
SATIN COCKTAIL GOWN, GIVENCHY COUTURE
A 1966 evening dress from Hepburn's favored fashioned house in shimmering sky blue satin. Starting bids are estimated at £10,000-15,000 ($12,846-$19,269) — though the final sales price could be far higher.
BALLET FLATS
"Once she found something she liked, she got them in a dozen colors," says Christie's Private Collections director Adrian Hume-Sayer, noting that Hepburn's passion for ballet flats was groundbreaking: Before her, "women did not wear ballet flats in public."
Estimates for the shoes start at £1,500 ($1927).
SCARLET SILK CREPE EVENING GOWN, ANDRE LAUG FOR LAURE SAS
The EGOT-winning actress stunned in simple lines and bold colors. Christie's special-order mannequins to match her slim 22-in. waist.
BURBERRY TRENCH COAT
A classic wardrobe staple for the star. Estimated to fetch £6,000-8,000 ($7709-$10,920) at auction.
CECIL BEATON PORTRAIT
The celebrated photographer snapped her to promote her 1964 classic My Fair Lady.
SEQUINNED EVENING DRESS, VALENTINO COUTURE
Hepburn wore the dress, made of black tulle embroidered with micro-sequins to emulate crochet squares, in 1990.
ENGRAVED LIGHTER
A gift from My Fair Lady's art director, Gene Allen, Hepburn's preferred cigarette lighter had "TO MY FAIR LADY" engraved along its top.
It's expected to bring in between £3,000-5,000 ($3,854-$6,426).
BLACK SATIN COCKTAIL GOWN, GIVENCHY COUTURE
"Before an important event she’d choose from a Givenchy
fashion show, then they would modify it," says Robert Wolders, her partner from 1980 until her death in 1993. "Audrey might eliminate a flower arrangement or a bow."
GOLDEN TICKET
This golden ticket stub for the European premiere of Breakfast at Tiffany's will be sold alongside a program from the night, both of which Hepburn kept as keepsakes.
Her working script from the film is also up for auction and is expected to go for at least £60,000 ($77,096).
COCKTAIL GOWN, GIVENCHY COUTURE
Hepburn "wasn't a shopaholic," says Pamela Keough, author of Audrey Style. "Audrey made her own rulebook with ballet slippers, cropped pants, boat-neck sweaters. She definitely did not have a stylist. That’s why she was Audrey Hepburn."
A POWDER COMPACT BY CIARDETTI, FIRENZE
Hepburn's compact mirror and powder case has her initials emblazoned on its cover and is expected to go for between £2,000-3,000 ($2,569-$3,854).
BLACK SILK COCKTAIL GOWN, GIVENCHY COUTURE
Hepburn loved a little black dress — especially by her close friend, designer Hubert de Givenchy. The dress' lack of labels suggests it was worn by a runway model.
