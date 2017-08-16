A STAR LIKE NO OTHER

Audrey Hepburn was one of the most stylish women of all time — and in this week's PEOPLE cover story, her family, friends and loved ones share intimate details of the icon's private world.

Her family is also sharing some of Hepburn's most treasured possessions. On September 27, items from Hepburn's own collection will go up for sale for the first time at Christie's auction house in London (alongside an online sale that begins on September 19).