Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Reese Witherspoon and Peter Dinklage Switch Up Their Hair for 2017

Given we’ve just experienced the hottest year on record, it may not feel like it, but we are currently in the midst of full-blown winter. But one surefire way to help combat those snow-induced doldrums is with a brand new hairdo, as a vast array of stars are proving, from Reese Witherspoon to Peter Dinklage.

Aubrey Plaza debuted a very different look at the premiere of her new film The Little Hours on Wednesday night, ditching her usual chestnut brown, straight, blunt bob in favor of something a little lighter. The actress appears to have dyed her hair a light shade of auburn, wearing it curly and parted to the side.

Her co-star in the film Alison Brie also took the film’s premiere as an opportunity to give her new hairstyle the red carpet debut it deserves. The Community actress has also been known to stick to her tried and true look, worn straight and to the shoulder. But on Monday, she decided to chop it all off opting for an easy ’70s shag, adding some bangs and playing up her naturally wavy texture.

✨Fun today trimming✂️ @reesewitherspoon💖✨ #Hair @cervandohair⭐ #Bangs 🎀 #ReeseWitherspoon 💕✨✨💋 A photo posted by Cervando Maldonado (@cervandohair) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

And while this change isn’t anywhere near as drastic as those above, according to her hair stylist Cervando Maldonado, Reese Witherspoon did give her bangs a little trim on Thursday because nothing says ready for the weekend quite like some perfectly piece-y new fringe.

And in a surprising, but also deeply appreciated move, Peter Dinklage chose this week to seriously freshen up his look as well.

The Game of Thrones star was spotted in the midst of an appointment at a swanky Lower East Side salon in N.Y.C. taking his hair from his natural light brown shade to a deep, fiery red. While we would love to believe that this new do is in fact a spoiler for the final season of Game of Thrones (like perhaps it’s a sign he’s joined forces with Melisandre, a.k.a the Red Woman?!) it seems he’s actually in the midst of shooting Avengers Infinity War, so more likely than not this change is for that role. Either way, we’re here for more radical Dinklage beauty transformations.

Which of these stars hair changes are your favorite? Sound off below!