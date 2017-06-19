The 8 Coolest Styles to Score During the ASOS Sale

If you’re looking to pick up some trendy clothes this summer, hit up ASOS right now. A selection of the site’s prettiest pieces are all up to 50 percent off, and that includes clothes, shoes and accessories. We’re filling our carts — and you should too! — with everything from airy skirts to satin mules. Scroll down to see our favorite pieces and shop them before they’re gone.

WRAP MIDI SKIRT WITH RUFFLE HEM

This light and easy skirt is a summer staple. Pair it with a tee or tank and slides for a causal look.

LAYERED FRILL GINGHAM DRESS

We love frilled sleeves and gingham print of this frock. Dress it up with a block heel mule.

OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESS

This shoulder-baring dress is a must for keeping cool and looking cute in the hot weather.

ONE-SHOULDER EMBROIDERED TOP

Pair this trendy silhouette with cropped white jeans for a casual daytime look. Add a a black maxi skirt for an evening vibe.

SATIN FLAT MULE SANDALS

We’re loving the fun fabrication of this on-trend slide.

STRAW TOTE

Add some fun to your look by carrying a tote with a fun pop of personality, like pom poms or sea shells and beading.

ONE-SHOULDER BIKINI

The one-shoulder trend has made its way to swimwear! Try this style in a fun print.

POM-POM FEDORA

Hide from the sun’s harmful rays in this cute topper.



What are the coolest sale items you’re scoring? Sound off below and let us know!