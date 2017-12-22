Ashley Tisdale is taking a trip down her style memory lane and it is one bumpy road.

The longtime Disney Channel star shared a throwback photo on Thursday from her time working predominantly in Disney films and revealed what inspired her younger self’s fashion choices.

“#tbt when I used to put on everything at once in my closet 🙈😂😭,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Tisdale, 32, sported a white Bebe T-shirt with the word “Dream” emblazoned across, with a teal shirt underneath. She also wore blue jeans and a gold sequined skirt over it and carried a piano keyboard clutch while wearing a blue rhinestone necklace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tisdale has been in front of the camera for 20 years spending nearly half that time as a Disney Channel starlet on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, High School Musical and Phineas and Ferb.

In April, the actress said she did regret a few of her style choices.

“I grew up in front of everybody and experimented with clothes on the red carpet, so it’s different for me,” she said. “All of the stuff you do as a younger person you’re doing in front of everyone, so there are probably tons of moments I look back on and cringe.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tisdale also revealed that her stylist for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody was also her red carpet stylist, something she “learned quickly you [shouldn’t do].”

#MetGala 2016 #killinit A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 2, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

“They will just style you how you’re styled on your TV show so I looked like my character [Maddie Fitzpatrick] at all times when I was going out,” she said.

As for her worst red carpet fashion moment? Tisdale admitted her most cringe-worthy moment happened at The Incredibles premiere in 2004 when she was 19.

“I wore this really weird pink camo skirt and this pink furry thing, I don’t even know what it was, but I said, ‘Ooh, put me in it!’ And instead of wearing it like you would normally wear it, I was like, ‘I am going to do it have one of my arms out and have it going across my body.’ It was the weirdest thing,” Tisdale said. “At that point, you just have to laugh at yourself!”