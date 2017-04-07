You may be surprised to hear Ashley Tisdale‘s never been to Coachella, especially considering her celeb BFF Vanessa Hudgens is such the festival’s unofficial queen. But that’s all changing this year, since the 31-year-old actress and singer plans on joining her best friend this year for the epic desert event.

“My girlfriends are a little bit more into more indie [music] so the reason why I’ve never really gone to Coachella is because part of the time I really didn’t know who was playing there,” Tisdale told PeopleStyle. “This time I’m going because obviously, Beyoncé. Now Beyoncé isn’t [going to be] there but Lady Gaga is and she’s another favorite of mine, so I think that’s why this year I am like, ‘Oh yeah, I know people!'”

We caught up with the star just before she heads out to the desert for the festival to get all the details about how she’s going to survive the heat, her Coachella survival kit essentials and more!

It’s your first time going to Coachella! Did Vanessa tell you what it’s like?

Yes! When she heard I was going, she was like, “You do know there’s tons of desert storms and you get covered in dirt?” And I was like, “What?!” [laughs] But I think I have to experience it once. I’m going to try it, but it is going to be interesting!

Are you bringing anything with you in case a sandstorm strikes?

I am definitely going to bring the Olay DUO to exfoliate if I get covered in dirt. [Tisdale helped launch the portable dual-sided cleanser that exfoliates on one side and smoothes skin on the other.] It’s just something you can throw in your bag. I also love using it for a good exfoliation before I spray tan for a luminous effect.

My Skin care, the most important thing besides water 🙌🏼 A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

What else will you keep in your Coachella survival kit?

I am really into taking care of my skin. Besides my Olay DUO, I am just gonna bring a lot of sunblock and drink tons of water. I drink two liters of a day. A lot of people forget that is actually the best thing for your body and skin. If I am not drinking that much water my skin is super dry, especially in the sun. Then I am going to bring M.A.C’s Prep + Prime Fix+ Finishing Mist because when it’s super hot, I need something to hold my makeup.

Speaking of makeup, are you going for any specific look?

My Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale Goddess Palette just came out with three amazing highlighters and all different colored eye shadows. I am bringing that for Coachella and will be using it the entire time. It’s actually funny – when my Beach Goddess Palette came out, the next day all my girlfriends went to the Lightning in a Bottle festival and took the palette to wear the entire time.

GODDESS PALETTE✨✨✨ #illuminatebyashley A post shared by Illuminate by @AshleyTisdale 💄 (@illuminatecosmetics) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

I also got these really cool stamps from Milk Makeup at Urban Outfitters that are in heart and star shapes. I think I am going to kind of be doing a lot of little stamps on the face. I haven’t thought of exactly what my look is going to be, but I am definitely looking at Pinterest for some inspo!

What do you think of the whole unicorn makeup trend?

The unicorn thing is really cool, but I personally wouldn’t be rocking that. But I mean, I love a good unicorn!

