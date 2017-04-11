Ashley Tisdale Remembers Her Biggest Red Carpet Fail From Her Disney Channel Days

Ashley Tisdale‘s been in front of the camera for 20 years (spending nearly half that time as a Disney Channel starlet on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, High School Musical and Phineas and Ferb) so she’s inevitably regretted a red carpet fashion choice or two from the era.

“I grew up in front of everybody and experimented with clothes on the red carpet, so it’s different for me,” Tisdale, who recently partnered with DUO to help launch its new line of dual-sided body cleansers. “All of the stuff you do as a younger person you’re doing in front of everyone, so there are probably tons of moments I look back on and cringe.”

The star says her biggest fashion fails happened when she first started filming The Suite Life, and in hindsight, she can see why.

“My stylist at the time was my stylist for the TV series, which I learned very quickly you [shouldn’t do],” Tisdale told us. “They will just style you how you’re styled on your TV show so I looked like my character [Maddie Fitzpatrick] at all times when I was going out.”

The one look that stands out in the 31-year-old star’s mind as the most cringe-worthy carpet happened at The Incredibles premiere in 2004, right as she started breaking into the spotlight at just 19 years old.

“I wore this really weird pink camo skirt and this pink furry thing, I don’t even know what it was, but I said, ‘Ooh, put me in it!’ And instead of wearing it like you would normally wear it, I was like, ‘I am going to do it have one of my arms out and have it going across my body.’ It was the weirdest thing,” Tisdale said. “At that point, you just have to laugh at yourself!”

