Ashley Olsen Wears Huge Blanket Coat During N.Y.C. Outing with Longtime Friend Jonah Hill

TheImageDirect.com

Ashley Olsen likes to stay under the radar (and wears the drapey coats and huge sunglasses to prove it ), but on Easter Sunday it was hard to miss her thanks to her surprising stroll partner, longtime friend Jonah Hill, who sported a Kelly green beanie and checked sweater.

Olsen, 31, was wrapped up in a quintessential “Olsen” outfit, wearing a very oversized green coat with wide-leg trousers, a bright blue scarf and black sunglasses. Hill seemed to coordinate, adding an extra splash of tie-dye for a more L.A. vibe.

Hill has been friends with Ashley and her sister, Mary Kate Olsen, for several years and they have been spotted together in N.Y.C. on multiple occasions.

RELATED: Ashley Olsen Just Wore Pink Pants — and More of Her and Mary-Kate’s Most Anti-Olsen Moments

Hill recently joined Instagram in March, and though he didn’t share any photos from his hang with the notoriously social-media-phobic Olsen, he did recently reveal a new tattoo he got of his sister, actress Beanie Feldstein’s name on his forearm. Her name was written in the same font as the Broadway musical she’s starring in, Hello, Dolly!

Mary-Kate Olsen on Her Normal Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy: I Have Two Step Kids, I Have to Go Home and Cook Dinner

Feldstein reacted to the news by sharing his photo on her own Instagram account along with a reference to the show, writing: “Somebody wants to put on his Sunday clothes!!! @jonahhill – this is NEXT LEVEL. Love you!”

The 24-year-old up-and-coming actress also starred in this year’s Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird.