The 2017 Met Gala red carpet was home to endless hair inspiration, from chic updos to sleek bobs and beyond. Two stars who never disappoint with their mane moves? Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — and their hairstylist, Mark Townsend, has revealed the unexpected trick behind Ashley’s effortlessly chic style.

On fashion’s biggest night, Mary-Kate sported her long wavy strands down, with tiny braids and bohemian-style accessories as accents. Ashley went for a slightly more understated look, wearing her strands soft, smooth and tucked into her lime green feather-embellished Christian Lacroix jacket. But if you’ve ever attempted to pull off this no-fuss look, you’re well aware that it’s not easy to maintain a tucked look for more than 5 minutes. But Townsend has discovered the secret.

Instead of leaving Olsen’s hair loose inside her collar, Townsend created a teeny tiny braid at the ends of her strands, which managed to keep her hair secure in one place. The pro wrote, “We knew we wanted her hair to stay tucked under her #ChristianLacroix coat so I gave her a low braid to keep the ends from coming loose.”

Would you try this trick? Sound off in the comments below.