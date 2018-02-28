As a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for the fourth year in a row and one of the most body-positive women around, Ashley Graham has given her family plenty of opportunities to witness her wearing barely any clothes. And apparently, they’re pretty open about it, according to screenshot of her family’s group chat in which they discuss the status of her hair, um, down there.

Graham posted a photo of a text conversation between her husband, sister and mother, when her husband, Justin Ervin, sent a shot of Graham pulling down her bikini bottom in her latest SI Swim shoot, in turn flaunting her extreme lack of hair around her nether regions.

But to joke with the model, Ervin drew some hair on the area and wrote, “Needs a bush to make this photo better”.

Of course, Graham snapped back, replying, “You wish your bush looked like mine.”

To which her sister then replied, “got a big bush and I cannot lie,” before their mom shared the status of her own pubic hair.

“I have no bush and it’s divine. Be jealous,” she wrote.

Mike Pont/WireImage

And because the whole world needed some context, Graham then shared the conversation, writing “Gotta love the family group text.”

Well, some families are closer than others.