Ashley Graham is one of the most in-demand models in the industry today. She’s also one of the leading body image activists, who often showcases her curve confidence in everything from itty-bitty bikinis to hand bras to thongs. But the fashion super-start, who recently bared it all in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, just found a new way to flaunt her curves, wearing the viral bath-time accessory the Ta-Ta Towel.

Graham shared a boomerang shaking her, well, ta-tas, alongside her sister. They both sported the towel, which is made to wrap around the back of your neck and hook underneath your breasts to prevent sweat post-shower. The sisters wore the same black-and-white printed piece, which they paired with leggings and jeans, respectively.

But this isn’t the first time a celebrity got their hands on the odd-looking item. Rachel Bloom gave the towel a try as well while on set.

“I am thrilled with my @tatatowels purchase and how well it goes with the hairstyle for the scene I’m shooting today,” she wrote on Instagram. “THIS frau is keepin’ it classy and dry!”

And Kim Kardashian has shared her love for the product as well in an interview with Allure. “Such a good idea, when you’re getting glam for a night out — especially if you’re bigger on top,” she said.

The Ta-Ta Towel is available for $45 for classic styles, as well as a $55 maternity version with openings for breast feeding.