Ashley Graham Twerks in a Tiny Thong Bikini on Set of Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Ashley Graham had a lot of fun while shooting her spread for the the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 30-year-old America’s Next Top Model judge, who had graced the cover of SI Swim‘s 2016 issue and has appeared in the magazine two other times, made sure to keep the beachside set of her Josie Clough-shot shoot lighthearted — even getting into a twerk-off with the magazine’s senior editor Darcie Baum while wearing a red thong bikini.

‘Twerk it. Twerk it real good,” SI captioned a video of the behind-the-scenes moment shared to Instagram on Wednesday. “@theashleygraham owned this twerk-off battle at the beach!”

RELATED: Who Is Danielle Herrington? Everything to Know About the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Star

The clip is one of a few videos SI has shared from the photo shoot, which took place on the tropical island of Nevis.

“We have a lot of fun on set. We work hard, but we play even harder,” Graham said in one video. “There was a couple of twerk-offs because Darcie knows how to twerk. I was in a thong more than once, so I had to let them know what I was packing.”

Graham also ran around topless at one point during the shoot, using the hand bra (like Gigi Hadid and Heidi Klum before her) to keep her modesty as she modeled some cute bikini bottoms.

All of the fun paid off in the end, with Graham modeling some ultra-skimpy bikinis including suits from her own line, Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham, and even a risky ultra-thin halter top.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Talks Social Media and Her One Instagram No-No

Meanwhile, Graham will likely have to answer to her family about her twerking. The Grahams have been known for getting in to group chats over some of her more personal moments.

On Wednesday, Graham even posted a photo of a text conversation between her husband Justin Ervin, sister and mother — the trio discussing the status of her pubic hair (or lack thereof).

“Gotta love the family group text,” Graham joked.