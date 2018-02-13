Ashley Graham Dances Topless in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue tapped newcomer 24-year-old Danielle Herrington as this year’s cover model, but some of your favorite familiar faces reprised their roles inside the magazine, including former cover girl, Ashley Graham.

The 2016 cover star donned sexy bikinis once again for the magazine (she was also featured in 2017) for a photoshoot on the tropical island of Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Throughout the photoshoot she models ultra-skimpy bikinis, including suits from her own line, Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham, and even a risky ultra-thin halter top. But at one point, she just stripped down to her skivvies and ditched her top all together.

Halfway through the shoot she modeled bikini bottoms sans top and used the fail-safe modeling pose to keep her modesty: the hand bra. Just like Gigi Hadid and Heidi Klum before her, Graham got creative with her posing and used her hands to cover herself up, which you can see in the video, above.

On Instagram, Graham congratulated this year’s cover girl for her huge accomplishment. “DANIELLE!!!! Tears of joy for you this morning,” she wrote. “Congratulations on breaking even MORE barriers being the 3rd black woman to ever grace the cover of @si_swimsuit! I have so many emotions😭 SOAR BABY GIRL!!

Fellow SI Swim star, Tyra Banks, also congratulated Herrington in the sweetest, most emotional way. Banks has always been a model Herrington looked up to in the industry, and SI Swim tapped Banks to reveal the news that Herrington snagged the cover spot in dramatic America’s Next Top Model fashion.

Banks surprised Herrington with a serious reveal of her cover in a similar way she does on her hit show. And as you can see from the Instagram video, above, Herrington was shocked.