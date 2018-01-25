She got inked!

Ashley Graham has been married to her husband Justin Ervin for seven years, but the model and new brand ambassador for Revlon just made her love for him extra permanent by getting his initials tattooed behind her ear.

While celebrating her the new Live Boldly campaign with Revlon (along with fellow spokeswomen Gal Gadot, Adwoa Aboah, Imaan Hammam and Raquel Zimmerman), Graham decided to commemorate the evening by getting a tiny tattoo of her husband’s initials, J.E., written in lowercase script right below her left ear. Famed tattoo artist Jon Boy, who’s inked plenty of stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, was on hand at the party to give guests a very permanent goody bag.

Graham took her fans along every step of the way by posting a series of videos on her Instagram story as Jon Boy worked his magic.

Tattoo artist Jon Boy preparing to tattoo Ashley Graham at a Revlon event last night. Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham posts a video about to get a tattoo from Jon Boy. Ashley Graham/Instagram

Tattoo artist Jon Boy gets underway inking Ashley Graham right behind her left ear.

“You guys, I’m going to a get a tattoo. It’s going down. I’m next. I’m next in line,” Graham said on her Instagram story. “I’m gonna get a little ‘J’ right here for Justin.”

A close-up shot of Ashley Graham's new tattoo of her husband's initials.

“Alright guys it’s going gown. Jon Boy’s about to tat me up. Woo! He’s got the razor ready,” she said as he prepared to get started on her tattoo.

Just yesterday, the body positive activist and supermodel was named one of Revlon’s new brand ambassadors, which makes Graham the first curvy model to land a major beauty contract.

“I am thrilled to be part of this timely and groundbreaking campaign with different types of women across races, ages and sizes, and to leverage this platform to continue to create positive change,” said Graham in a press release. “To ‘Live Boldly’ is the mantra of my life. Every day in the mirror I say to myself, ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,’ and together with Revlon, we can inspire all women to do the same.”